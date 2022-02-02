ROCKPORT — Selectmen have changed the Green Community Task Force charge.
The new charge requires the task force to communicate with the appropriate town departments on future projects. All projects will need to be signed off by selectmen and the Green Community Task Force will be required to give quarterly updates when necessary.
Selectmen voted unanimously in favor of the new charge at Tuesday’s meeting. Green Community Task Force Chairman Tom Mikus gave his approval during a brief public comment period.
Selectmen rewrote the task force's charge after town departments complained the group was not efficiently communicating the steps they were taking to get their projects off the ground. A draft charge was brought to the floor at thes electmen’s meeting two weeks ago. Members of the task force said they had no input on the rewrite and only received the updated charge around an hour before the meeting began. To clear up any confusion, Selectmen voted to delay the charge change until next meeting.
Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson, who was not present at the meeting two weeks ago, said this updated charge did not have anything to do with the group’s work. She also suggested the town may want to create a guidebook for all Selectmen-appointed committees on the town’s open meeting and public record laws, and how to seek funding and apply to grants.
