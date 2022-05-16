Rockport High School seniors will present one final public performance on Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. with their Senior Showcase at the Shalin Liu Performance Center.
This event will be the finale of “RPS Gives Back,” an event starting at 4 p.m. in Rockport’s Dock Square, featuring several different student groups representing various aspects of the school community, noted student Eben McCarthy.
All are welcome to come and enjoy music from Rockport High School Jazz Bands, which will be performing outdoors in Dock Square from 4 to 6 p.m.
There will be face-painting, Rockport Elementary School jugglers, and student groups representing global partnerships and initiatives. In addition, there will be demonstrations from the Technology Team around robotics, as well as art exhibits at Brother’s Brew with coffee and pastries for patrons to enjoy.
“Students will benefit from the community feedback and we hope that we will all come away with a greater understanding of the many ideas and talents we can build on for the future of Rockport,” said Rockport High Principal Amy Rose.
This is the first year that the Senior Showcase has been held since 2019 due to COVID-19.
This year’s showcase will feature fine art pieces on display, include spoken-word acts, and musical pieces from many genres including 80s hits, classical, jazz and more. The seniors performing include Brody Baskin, Jack Cahil, Connor Dench, Emma Fuller, Jonah Koeplin, Yishai Howe, Eben McCarthy, Lily Morell, Patrick Morin, Eli Mueller, Jillian Osmond, Renzo Paredes-Sanz, Juliana daSilva, Carson Reilly, Nora Rockwell, Phoebe Twombly, Erik Vanderberg, Sven Vanderberg, Leah Weinrich and Shannon Whelan.
The visual artists who will have art on view in the lobby of the Shalin Liu Performance Center from 4 p.m. until the end of the Senior Showcase are: Molly Ambrose, Eve Dizio, Elizabeth Higgins, Colby Kelly, Samuel MacDowell, Talia McWilliams, Nora Rockwell, Lucas Sappia and Shayla Schafer.
“The Senior Showcase is my favorite school event of the year. This is a student-run show. All the acts are chosen by the students and as their final artistic statement before graduation, it is full of heart,” said Nathan Cohen, a longtime music teacher.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the May 17 performance at the Shalin Liu. Seating is first come, first served. Admission is free. All are welcome. Masks are optional for this event but recommended.