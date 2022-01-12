ROCKPORT — Agnaldo Oliveira and his family, owners of the Blue Lobster Grille, have taken over operations at Rockport House of Pizza.
The switch in management happened at the start of the new year, according to former House of Pizza owner Johanna Lekkakos.
“Out of the blue back in late September, here comes {span}Agnaldo {/span}walking in for a steak bomb as I’m literally dragging my feet cleaning up,” she wrote on Facebook. “I looked at him and said jokingly, ‘Wanna buy this place? I don’t think I’ll make another summer.’ He laughed … Guess where he was the next morning?”
Lekkakos, who said her family has run the restaurant for 35 years, could not be reached before press time for this story.
Agnaldo Oliveira, a Brazilian native, opened the Blue Lobster Grille at 15 Dock Square in 2011. Previously, the location was known as the Greenery. Oliveira started at the Greenery as a cleaning person in 2001 before taking over the business ten years later.
Oliveira announced in November that The Blue Lobster would close Dec. 5. It is unclear what will become of the restaurant. Oliveira declined to comment for this story.