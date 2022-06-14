ROCKPORT — The historic Emerson Inn is the oceanfront setting this summer for free monthly Cape Ann Makers Markets.
The creative collectives of original works for viewing and purchase by Cape Ann's crafters and artisans will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, Wednesday, July 13, and Thursday, Aug. 11.
Featured nature- and coastal-inspired handmade art and crafts include jewelry, metal smithing, painting, photography, fiber arts, candles, hand-harvested artisanal sea salts, natural body care and much more.
The Emerson Inn is located at 1 Cathedral Ave., with inn and street parking.
The inn also will be offers a buffet dinner, bar service, and live music on these evenings