Rockport and Manchester officials have instituted a winter parking ban for the storm expected tonight, Feb. 18. Essex already had a ban in place.
In Rockport, the overnight parking ban begins at midnight, and will continue through Friday, Feb. 19, at 6 a.m.
Vehicles found parking along the roadways or the center spaces in the Resident Lot on Broadway in violation of this parking restriction may be ticketed or towed
Residents and business owners are reminded to remove snow from all sidewalks in front of your home or business in compliance with town by-law.
In Manchester, vehicles must be removed from all roadways prior to 6 p.m. to allow Public Works to clear the roads during the storm.
Parking is available behind Town Hall and in the Brook Street and Norwood Avenue lots.
Manchester will turn on its blue lights later today as reminder to residents that on-street parking is banned. The lights are positioned on top of the police station, at Pleasant and School streets, at Pine and Pleasant streets, at Bridge Street and Harbor Road, and at Sweeney Park at Summer Street.
Essex already has a parking ban in place. No parking is allowed from midnight until dawn on any street, except for Pickering Street. All-night parking is allowed year-round on the "odd" numbered side of Pickering Street. Violators may receive a $50 parking citation and will be subject to towing during this or any storm.