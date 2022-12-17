ROCKPORT — Starting Jan. 3, Rockport residents will be provided more time to leaf their favored mystery, get better acquainted with current events or possibly work on their research papers and doctoral theses.
The hours at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., are set to change.
After the town received a recent jump in state aid funding, library officials decided to alter their offerings, adding morning hours and opening on Fridays.
The move is aimed at making a trip to the library a bit easier. Plus, the new hours soon to be offered will create a buzz around library offerings and events.
“We are thrilled to include more hours, morning hours and Friday hours, which many of you have expressed a strong interest in the library offering,” reads a notice on the library’s website, rockportlibrary.org.
Efforts to reach library officials for comment on Friday were unsuccessful. The library was closed.
Starting Jan. 3, the new hours at the library will be: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays.
Library trustees and Friends of the Rockport Library back its operations.
The library's Board of Trustees is made up of elected members, all of whom serve three-year terms on a staggered basis.
“All Trustees are Rockport residents who are concerned with the well-being of the library and the services it offers to Rockport residents and other non-resident users,” the library website reads.
In addition, the volunteer Friends of the Rockport Library support library programs not funded by town, state or federal appropriations. T
The Friends of the Rockport Library assists the library’s operation by such efforts as holding book sales, sorting through boxes of donated books, recruiting members, representing FOL at town events such as Motif No.1 Day and the Farmers Markets, using social media to communicate FOL events and its mission and serving on the library’s governing board.
Questions about the library and its new hours can be directed to info@rockportlibrary.org or 978-546-6934.
