A Rockport man was killed when the sport utility vehicle seven Maine Maritime Academy students were in crashed in Castine, Maine, early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester, authorities said.
Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport was among the four killed, according to the state medical examiner’s office. Simpson was a member of the Rockport High School Class of 2020, where he was honors student and played hockey, according to the Time archives.
The others killed were identified as Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts.
The seven students were in a 2013 Range Rover driven by Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, New York, officials said. The survivors were identified as Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Middleton, Massachusetts, and Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth, Massachusetts.
Authorities said the Range Rover crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester.
Goncalves-Radding, Tavares and Gecoya were transported to local hospitals, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said.
The Maine Maritime community held a vigil Sunday night on the Leavitt Hall Lawn at the school.
“Our community is grieving for these young lives and for their families. While we have lost beloved members of our student body, tonight there are four families who have lost their children,” Jerry Paul, president of Maine Maritime Academy, said in a Saturday evening statement.
Shore Road, Route 166, was closed for more than eight hours after the crash, which took place shortly after 2 a.m.
Maine State Police are investigating the crash, and the investigation could take weeks if not longer because of the severity of the crash, a state police spokesperson said.
Maine Maritime Academy is a public, four-year college of about 950 students that focuses on maritime training with areas of study including engineering, management, science and transportation.
Friday was the last day of the fall term, and finals were to begin the following week. The college planned to have grief counselors on hand for students, faculty and staff.
Castine, which is on the coast of Maine, is about 80 miles east of Augusta.
Material from The Associated Press was used in this report. This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com.