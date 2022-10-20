ROCKPORT — A man has been med-flighted to a Boston hospital after falling 15 feet off his deck.
On Thursday morning, Rockport Police received a call that a man had fallen 15 feet off his deck onto his back. Shortly thereafter, he was medflighted to Boston from Evans Field for a reported chest injury.
Rockport fire Chief Kirk Keating said on Thursday that he does not know exactly how the man fell from his deck.
He added that the man has yet to be identified and his current condition is unknown.
The Rockport Police Department was unable to provide any further information at the time of the accident.
This story is developing.