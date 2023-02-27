ROCKPORT — Due to the snow storm, Rockport, Manchester and Essex have banned overnight parking.
In all three towns, the ban will go into effect tonight at midnight.
Gloucester does not plan to implement a snow emergency parking ban, said Pam Tobey, the mayor’s director of communications and constituent services, late Monday afternoon.
In Rockport, the ban will end Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 a.m. During the ban there is no overnight parking allowed on any town streets or roads.
Vehicles found parking along the roadways or the center spaces in the resident lot on Broadway in violation of this parking restriction are subject to ticketing and towing.
The town wishes to remind to all residents and business owners to please remove snow from all sidewalks in front of your home or business in compliance with town by-law.
Any parking questions may directed to the Public Works Office at 1-978-546-3525.
Immediate public safety-related concerns be may brought to attention of the Rockport Police Department by calling 1-978-546-1212 or dialing 911 in case of an emergency from any phone.
In Essex, no parking is allowed from midnight until dawn on any street, except for Pickering Street. All-night parking is allowed year-round on the "odd" numbered side of Pickering Street. Violators may receive a $50 parking citation and will be subject to towing during this or any storm.
Essex's winter parking ban is in place through April 1.
Manchester's ban is in place until Public Works has safely cleared roadways.
Blue lights were activated at 4 p.m. Tuesday to remind residents about the parking ban. The town's blue lights are located at the police station, and the intersections of Pleasant and Pine streets, Pleasant and School streets, and Bridge and Harbor streets.