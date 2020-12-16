Rockport, Manchester, Essex institute snow parking bans

Rockport, Manchester and Essex have all put snow parking bans in place for tonight's impending storms.
Rockport's overnight parking ban will go into effect tonight at midnight and will end Friday, Dec. 18, at 6 a.m. During the ban there is no overnight parking allowed on any town streets or roads between midnight and 6 a.m. There is also no parking in the center spaces of the resident lot on Broadway.
Manchester's parking ban begins at 7 tonight. Vehicles must be removed from all roadways prior to 7pm. Parking is available behind Town Hall, 10 Central St., and in the Brook Street and Norwood Avenue lots. The blue lights — similar to those in Gloucester — positioned on top of the police station, at Pleasant and School streets, at Pine and Pleasant streets, at Bridge Street and Harbor Road, and at Sweeney Park at Summer Street, are being activated as a reminder to residents. The town also posts its ban notifications on its website, https://www.manchester.ma.us/
Essex already has a parking ban in place. No parking is allowed from midnight until dawn on any street, except for Pickering Street. All-night parking is allowed year-round on the "odd" numbered side of Pickering Street. Violators may receive a $50 parking citation and will be subject to towing during this or any storm.
Gloucester has yet to announce a snow emergency and street parking ban, but wants to remind residents of its weather-related ordinances.
"Every year, we implement parking bans when necessary to ensure that our roadways can be properly and swiftly cleared of snow," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement. "In order for everyone to be able to use our roadways safely, we need vehicles to be removed from the streets in these situations. Please, watch out for parking bans and adhere to them, and thank you for your continued cooperation to support our city's snow removal operations."
When the parking ban is declared as a result of a snow emergency, the Department of Public Works will turn on the blue lights, which shine at the top of the City Hall building on Dale Avenue, on Stacy Boulevard near the Fishermen's Wives statue, Magnolia and Bayview fire stations and Flannagan's Gas Station. Bans are also announced on the city's website, gloucester-ma.gov, on the Facebook pages @cityofgloucester and @MayorSefatia, and through a Smart911 call.
The city may ticket and, or tow at the owner's expense any vehicles parked in the streets during parking bans.
Gloucester residents who need parking are usually allowed to park at their own risk in city lots, including at the schools when they are not in session. Besides the schools, lots available for parking are I-4,C-2/Harbor lot off Rogers Street, near the Gloucester House Restaurant; Main Street parking lot; the Manuel F. Lewis Street lot; Pleasant Street lot; St. Peter’s Square/Town Landing lot; Fitz Henry Lane lot off Rogers Street next to TD Bank; and the Boynton Way lot off Rogers Street in between the Pilot House lot and 18 Rogers St.
"It's imperative the community works together to follow parking bans to ensure we're able to effectively remove snow, and we encourage everyone to pay attention to the weather forecasts and watch out for snow emergencies as the winter season commences," Public Works Director Mike Hale said.
Gloucester residents are encouraged to use the Smart 911 system to receive important updates not only about extreme weather and parking bans, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, missing persons alerts, traffic alerts and other time sensitive, significant community updates. Signup is available on the city webpage.
Gloucester ordinances and Rockport bylaws require owners to clear the sidewalks in front of their homes and businesses immediately following the storm.
Cape Ann residents are encouraged to report power outages to National Grid by calling 800-465-1212.