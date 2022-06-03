ROCKPORT — A Rockport addiction recovery organization has won a $100,000 grant it plans to use to open a center in Gloucester by September.
CCB Foundation was selected to receive $100,000 from The Cummings Foundation, to be paid out over four years. The nonprofit organization said it will use the money for its planned CORE Peer Recovery & Resource Center at the office complex at 11-15 Parker St. in Gloucester.
The nonprofit CCB focuses on reacquainting those who recently have completed treatment for substance use disorder with society. Services it provides include assistance with education, vocational training, and job placement; and access to transportation and ongoing health and wellness programs.
“The CORE will provide a wide range of programs and services to not only support those working on their recovery from substance use disorder, but also to support their families and loved ones that are also often impacted by the disease,” said CCB President Colleen Bullard in a prepared statement. “We are very excited to push this project forward and the funding provided by organizations like Cummings will help make this a reality.”
Bullard and her husband Gordon founded the CCB Foundation in February 2018, after they lost their 30-year-old son Cory to drug addiction in 2017.
“We have applied for funding from the Massachusetts Bureau of Substance Addiction Services through a contract bidding process,” said Gordon Bullard. “If successful, a contract will be awarded by July 1, 2022, and we will be open by the end of September 2022. Assuming we are successful at winning the state contract, at present, we have raised enough funds to cover startup and other operational costs that may not be covered under the state contract.”
CCB was one of the 140 nonprofits selected through the Cummings Foundation’s $25 Million Grant Program. Other local organizations who received money this year include Backyard Growers of Gloucester, Beverly Bootstraps and Runway for Recovery of Newburyport.
More information about the CCB Foundation may be found at ccbfoundation.com.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.