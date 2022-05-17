ROCKPORT — Special Town Meeting voted to accept three changes to the town's zoning bylaw during a lengthy session Monday night, including one that allows more mixed-use affordable housing buildings in the town.
“Nuts and bolts” proposed changes to the existing bylaw outlined in a fourth article — Article B — was denied by the meeting’s attendees.
“At the end of the day, the voters voted to approve the changes for all three — Article C, D and E — which is pretty darn good,” Rockport Planning Board Chairman Jason Shaw told the Gloucester Daily Times on Tuesday. “These are novel concepts and often times new ideas are not readily accepted.”
“Change is hard and these voters got it and understood the need for these things and that is why they were approved,” he added. “I am very thankful for those who voted to approve these changes.”
These were the most comprehensive changes to Rockport’s zoning since the zoning law was first adopted decades ago, Shaw said.
The headline of the night was the passing of Article E, which proposed a Transit Oriented Village Overlay District over the MBTA Commuter Rail Line on Railroad Avenue.
Now approved by the town, this change will allow mixed-use development around the train station to so residents can easily use public transportation and avoid using cars.
The Planning Board’s presentation also outlined that Town Meeting's approval of these changes would allow for diversity of housing choices; existing allowable uses to remain; design standards to ensure development is compatible with the small New England town while maintaining flexibility; and concentrated development to preserve open space and protects watersheds.
Article E is not a development proposal, the presentation clarified, and only allows the zoning for a private developer to work with landowners and bring a development proposal to the Planning Board for fill site plan review.
While the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted unanimously to not support Article C, attendees at Monday night’s meeting met the majority vote to pass the change. This newly approved amended bylaw will allow accessory dwelling units in all zoned areas in town. This could potentially open up more areas for renters in Rockport — but not AirBnB guests. The bylaw stipulates all accessory dwelling rentals must exceed six months.
“We believe the Metropolitan Area Planning Council has cut and pasted this bylaw from a similar town. We feel it’s not appropriate for Rockport, it’s not written for Rockport, and it’s not good for Rockport,” Zoning Board of Appeal chairman Alan Battlselli told the Times last week.
According to the Planning Board’s presentation, “The Baker administration believes allowing ‘as of right’ accessory dwelling units is so important to the creation of needed market-rate, affordable housing that it lowered the Town Meeting approval threshold.”
Article D rewrites the town’s Open Space Residential Development (OSRD) regulations, mandating 60% of open space in all future neighborhood developments.
The new Article D will also make OSRD as-of-right instead of by the existing special permit process; conventional subdivisions would require a special permit; and adequacy of water supply and wastewater disposal must be shown and wastewater disposal requirements must be met.
The changes shown in all four articles were deemed urgent as Shaw explained in a letter to residents that the “existing zoning bylaw has inconsistent and outdated language … it fails to address the acute shortage of naturally occurring, affordable housing in town.”
“The median price of a single family home in Rockport hit $802,000 in 2021,” thePlanning Board’s presentation of the proposed zoning bylaw changes read. “Unattainable for most families. Many changes are an attempt to comply with the goals set by the Massachusetts Housing Choice Act to create market rate, affordable housing for families with children and older people downsizing.”
The changes to Article B, which needed a two-thirds vote for approval, was denied by voters.
Deemed the least controversial by Shaw, this vote was a surprise as the amendment made “nuts and bolts” changes to existing zoning bylaws. The changes included removing obsolete language and terms, adding diagrams and moving certain passages to sections that better reflected their purpose. These changes also would have expanded certain duties of the town building inspector.
Shaw believes that part of the reason why Article B didn’t go through on Monday was due to the fact that there was a lot of confusion among the people attending as to what they were voting on.
“The reason that was the case was because there is a procedure which is allowed in Rockport Town Meetings called a floor amendment,” Shaw said, explaining that anyone in the audience can propose amendments to a bylaw.
“It is very disruptive and often confusing,” he said.
Shaw said the Planning Board will work to get the changes contained in Article B before a public meeting for a second look.
“We will be working to get this article back before a public meeting and not with the other three articles,” he said. “(Attendees) might see that it is really something that they need to approve.”