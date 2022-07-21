Rockport Old Firehouse renovation hangs in balance

ROCKPORT — A project to renovate the Old Firehouse Trust building in Dock Square is in limbo as federal rules are damming its momentum.
The only way to get around the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s costly flood mitigation requirements is if the Massachusetts Historical Commission deems the building worthy of exemption due to historical significance.
In 2020, the town began designing the renovations needed to transform the dilapidated firehouse into a community space for group meetings and events.
The building is located within a FEMA VE-15 Velocity Zone, meaning it has a high chance of flooding and is extremely susceptible to storm wave damage. FEMA said the firehouse would need to be put on stilts or have break-away walls in order for the project to meet its standards. Unfortunately, there’s no space in the project budget for such expensive expenditures.
The town asked the Massachusetts Historical Commission to officially state in writing that the firehouse met FEMA’s standards of a “historical structure” and was therefore exempt from mitigation requirements.
“We did not anticipate any problem in getting such a letter, since the building appears to meet FEMA’s definition of a historic structure,” according to a report to selectmen written by Monica Lawton of the Old Firehouse Project Designer Selection Committee. “It is listed in a local historic district that is on an inventory list maintained by a federally-recognized state preservation office (Massachusetts Historical Commission) and is thus on the State Register of Historic Places.”
Despite these bona fides, the Massachusetts Historical Commission determined last week the firehouse was not eligible for exemption as its number of modifications over the years disqualified it to be included on the National Register of Historic Places.
Without a historical exemption to FEMA’s mitigation requirements, the project cannot be built within its allocated budget.
After the Massachusetts Historical Commission’s decision, the Designer Selection Committee withdrew its application for a $414,200 grant from the town’s Community Preservation Committee.
Despite these setbacks, the project may not be completely kaput. Lawton told the Times she had received some promising news Wednesday morning.
“We received another letter from Mass. Historical that seems to indicate (the firehouse) is a historical structure eligible for exemption,” she said. “That’s where things are right now. We’re hopeful this will give the town options moving forward, but it’s up in the air.”
If the building gets its historical exemption, the committee would have to re-apply for the Community Preservation Committee grant next year at the earliest.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.