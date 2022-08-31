ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Schools' superintendent and elementary school principal both said they had a smooth first day when the town's schools opened Wednesday thanks to the excitement and enthusiasm from the student body.
"We had a great first day of school," wrote Superintendent Mark Branco via email. "Students seemed to be excited about returning to school and there was a high level of energy in all the schools that can only happen when we are in session. It was great to greet students in the morning as they came in, and visit classrooms in all three schools throughout the day. I particularly enjoyed meeting the whole senior class during their morning assembly. We are looking forward to a fantastic year."
Branco comes to Rockport after serving five years as the assistant superintendent for Tyngsborough Public Schools. He previously told the Times that he plans to use his first year to better understand student, teacher and community needs in preparation of a new strategic plan for the district.
Rockport Elementary Principal Amy Waterman also noted the excitement in the air on Wednesday.
"It was amazing," she described. "It was full of energy, smiles, lots of high fives. I visited classrooms and lunch time throughout day. The kids seemed so happy to be back and staff have renewed energy and excitement."
Waterman had served as interim assistant principal since former Principal Todd Simendinger left to pursue a consulting job in March.
"We got some positive changes coming to district specifically at elementary school," she continued. "We've had a handful of new students, so we're excited to keep our class sizes growing. It's going to be a great year. (Assistant Principal Jodi Goodhue) and I are looking forward to collaborating with our teachers and staff."
Manchester Essex Regional Schools also opened for the new educational year. Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin did not return a request for comment by press time.