ROCKPORT — Downtown was painted fire-engine red at Rockport Fireman's Association's annual Fourth of July parade and bonfire Monday evening.
The parade featured a fleet of vintage trucks from across the state including Westbrook Fire Department's 1921 Model T chemical fire engine.
"It's fully operable," said Westbrook firefighter Jimmy Palerno, "but I wouldn't want to use it."
Last year, both the engine and the fire department celebrated their 100th anniversary.
"This was the first engine our fire department had," said Palerno. "Every winter we just do a little bit of upkeep to keep it running."
Members of the Rockport Fire Department also rode their engines through the streets with pride.
"All around it was a great turn-out," RFD firefighter Jason Doyle said after the parade was done. "It was great to see everyone out once again."
In addition to fire engines, the parade featured community floats and live musical performances. The Rockport's Fourth of July Clown Band stomped through downtown with lively tunes and silly outfits. The group of local musicians meets up once a year to prepare a full program for the parade.
"It's our 64th year marching," said director Jen Fuller. "We've never missed one parade except for COVID. During the pandemic we played at Den Mar and at Dock Square."
Jane Pella walked to the parade with her dog, a Yorkshire terrier named Foxy.
"I live right up the street and I didn't want to deal with parking," she said "I used to see people get their parking spots downtown starting at 6 a.m. It's great to have the parade back. We haven't had it in so long."
Planning for the parade started months in advance, according to RFD firefighter Eric Littlefield.
"At the first of the year is when we work to get everything situated," he said. "There are a lot of moving parts."
All Monday morning, Rockport's volunteer firefighters were stacking wooden pallets by Back Beach for the annual bonfire.
"It took a couple of hours to get the balance right," said RFD firefighter Ethan Tanson.
The bonfire was lit at around 9 p.m. Earlier that evening, local Julie Spencer said she planned to walk watch the blaze with her friends.
"I couldn't miss it," she said. "My family's been in Cape Ann for four generations. I've had my house here for about four years. We've just been having a blast this Fourth of July."