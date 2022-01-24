ROCKPORT — The town Planning Board will host two public hearings this week to discuss proposed changes to the town’s zoning bylaws.
Both meetings will be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., the first on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and then Thursday, Jan. 27. More information on how to join online or by phone is available by visiting rockportma.gov.
Wednesday’s meeting will discuss “formatting and organizational changes, substantive policy changes, and changes to eliminate or change antiquated provisions,” according to the meeting’s agenda. Boston-based Metropolitan Area Planning Council assisted the Planning Board in making these proposed edits.
Some changes would tweak parking requirements, strengthen zoning enforcement to include financial penalties, and establish a threshold development size for subsidized housing requirements.
Thursday’s meeting will discuss heavy modifications to the Accessory Dwelling Unit provisions, a full replacement of the Open Space Residential Development Bylaw, and the implementation of a new Transit Oriented Village Overlay District Bylaw.
The new Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) bylaw would allow for “ADUs as of right in all zoning districts and eliminates the requirement that an ADU must have a lot area sufficient for two dwelling units,” according to the meeting’s agenda.
The rewritten Open Space Residential Development Bylaw bylaw would loosen restrictions and shift focus away from conventional subdivision developments in town.
The Transit Oriented Village Overlay District (TOVOD) would cover the residential district near the MBTA Commuter Rail Line on Railroad Avenue and would allow for more mixed-use affordable housing buildings in Rockport.
“The TOVOD is a multifamily, multi-use overlay district of approximately 13 acres,” the meeting’s agenda reads. “With an overlay district, the existing zoning would remain, but the TOVOD allows for development of a higher density, multi-use project which would be subject to the design guidelines incorporated into the TOVOD Bylaw.”
