Rockport Police Department promotes new sergeant

ROCKPORT — Phillip Wesley has been promoted to a full-time sergeant at the Rockport Police Department.
Selectmen confirmed his appointment at their meeting on Tuesday.
“I’m just honored to be a part of the department for 28 years,” Wesley said. “ I’m looking forward to spending many more years here as a sergeant.”
Wesley has served as an interim sergeant since August of last year. Throughout his nearly 30-year employment at Rockport Police Department, he has served as court prosecutor, information technology officer, Honor Guard member and the department’s designated representative for the Special Olympics’ Cruiser Convoy.
“He’s risen to the occasion on all accounts,” said Selectman Paul Murphy. “I support him 100 percent. It’s great to see a guy or woman go through ranks after 28 years and become a sergeant.”
Wesley also served as Rockport School District’s first school resource officer. At Tuesday’s meeting, Selectmen Vice Chairwoman Sarah Wilkinson recalled when police Chief John Horvath hand-picked Wesley for the job.
“I remember the chief turning around and saying, ‘I have just the officer for you’,” she said. “Our kids — they embraced you. I saw kids high-fiving you and asking for you. You made that program successful there.”
Prior to joining the Rockport department in 1994, Wesley served in the U.S. Air Force from 1985 to 1989 and as a correctional officer for the Essex County Sheriff’s Department from 1990 to 1996.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.