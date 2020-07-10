ROCKPORT — In an effort to keep pedestrians and bikers safe all summer, Rockport Police received a $2,500 state grant to pay for overtime costs.
The grant was awarded by the Highway Safety Division of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
"Bicyclists and pedestrians are at risk from the motoring public because they may not be immediately visible to drivers and unlike those in vehicles, nothing protects them in a crash," reads a press release from the department. "The department will deploy officers to crosswalks, intersections, and roadways where enforcement efforts can yield the largest impact on pedestrian and bicyclist safety."
The grant allows officers to keep an eye on drivers who pass through areas with high pedestrian foot traffic and popular bike routes. Last year, Rockport Police received the same grant at $6,000.
In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Thursday, July 9
11 p.m.: Gloucester Police was notified of a large bonfire on Long Beach behind Cape Ann Motor Inn.
8:32 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a raccoon on a Prospect Street porch.
8:20 and 8:06 p.m.: Two medical emergencies on Curtis Street and Old Garden Road. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
3:03 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children hanging out at Carlson's Quarry.
2:35 p.m.: Officers safely disposed of a hypodermic needle found on the Gloucester side of Long Beach.
2:13 p.m.: An illegally parked car on South Street was ticketed.
12:15 p.m.: A Long Beach lifeguard reported a beachgoer caught a jellyfish. Animal Control and NOAA were notified.
7:57 a.m.: Report of an ongoing property dispute between two Granite Street neighbors.
