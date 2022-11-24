ROCKPORT -- In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Friday, Nov. 18
Traffic stops at Main and Jewett streets at 12:14 p.m.; Granite Street at 10:50 a.m. and 12:38 p.m.; Railroad Avenue at 12:28, 12:52 and 1:15 p.m.; South Street at 2:04 p.m.; Jerden's Lane at 1:58 and 2:32 p.m.; at Whistle Stop Mall at 3:12 p.m.; on Thatcher Road at 8:21 p.m.; and Main Street at 10 p.m. Officers issued 2 violation, written warning and 9 verbal warnings
9:24 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Curtis Street.
2:32 p.m.: Car crash on Main Street. Ambulance services were refused.
2:17 p.m.: Report taken regarding car crash on Jerden's Lane.
Police wellness calls made to residents all around town at 9:59 a.m. At 10:03 a.m., a Broadway Avenue resident returned his or her call.
9:14 a.m.: Salem police notified of call for aid on Jackson Street in their town.
Medical emergencies: People taken by ambulance to a hospital from Granite Street at 8:58 a.m. and Main Street at 9:04 a.m.
Mini beats conducted on Main Street at 3:17 a.m., and Jerden's Lane at 7:10 and 7:26 a.m.
12:18 a.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to Granite Street.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Alarms reported on Main Street at 11:58 a.m., which was a false alarm, and Granite Street when a person was spoken to at 9:26 p.m.
Medical emergencies: People were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Broadway at 9:11 a.m. and Station Square at 9:14 p.m.
Traffic stops were made on Marshall Street at 9:12 a.m., Thatcher Road at 10:02 a.m. and 8:08 p.m., Main Street at 10:49 a.m. and 5:01 and 8:23 p.m. Officers issued six verbal warnings.
Citizens assisted on Briarstone Road at 2:36 p.m. and School Street at 4:39 p.m.
3:05 p.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to Long Beach.
2:47 p.m.: Public Works notified of issue on Broadway.
2:37 p.m.: Animal control notified of issue on School Street.
Mini beats conducted on Summer and Prospect streets at 7:15 a.m., and Jerden's Lane at 7:12 and 8:52 a.m. and 2 p.m.
12:43 p.m.: Person spoken to concerning issue on Curtis Street.
10 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents around town.
9:27 a.m.: Disabled motor vehicle on Broadway. National Grid notified.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken to a hospital by ambulance from Granite Street at 11:58 a.m., Woodbury Lane at 3:38 p.m. and Main Street at 4:53 p.m.
3:06 p.m.: Caller on Main Street spoken to about E911 hangup.
2:58 p.m.: Animal call from Sandy Bay Terrace required no action.
2:56 p.m.: A complaint about noise from Millbrook Park required no action.
1:56 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Main Street.
12:23 p.m.: Public Works notified of road conditions on Granite Street.
Mini beats conducted on Jerden's Lane at 7:06 and 11:56 a.m.
11:23 a.m.: Another agency assisted on Granite Street.
9:25 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents around town.
Calls referred to Gloucester Police from Washington Street in their town at 3:39 a.m. and Route 128 in Gloucester at 7:47 a.m.
4:07 a.m.: No action needed on a. report received from Wharf Road.
12:17 a.m.: Alarm reported on Mt. Pleasant Street. Property checked.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Alarms reported on Phillips Avenue at 9:25 a.m. and Main Street at 10:05 p.m., when the buildings were checked and secured; and on South Street at 4:22 p.m. when the Fire Department was dispatched.
Calls received from Normanstone Drive at 4:28 p.m., when a report was taken, and from Thatcher Road and Farm Lane, when search proved unsuccessful.
3:45 p.m.: A person was taken by ambulance to a hospital from School Street.
3:12 p.m.: Property found in vicinity of Bearskin Neck stored at police station.
Mini beats conducted on Jerden's Lane at 7:20 a.m. as a school service and at 8:44 a.m.