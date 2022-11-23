ROCKPORT— In news taken from the logs of Rockport police and fire departments:
Monday, Nov. 14
Reports received from Bearskin Neck at 1:30 p.m., when a search was unsuccessful, and Main Street at 1:33 p.m., Long Branch Avenue at 2:59 p.m. and Autumn Lane at 11:26 p.m., when services were rendered.
9:51 p.m.: Caller on Cathedral Avenue spoken to about E-911 hangup.
Medical emergencies: Individuals taken to a hospital by ambulance from White Way at 6:21 a.m. and Pigeon Hill Street at 12:30 p.m.
11:59 p.m.: Alarm reported on South Street. Fire Department dispatched.
8:52 a.m.: School services on Jerden's Lane. No other action required.
8:03 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents around town.
7:25 a.m.: A person on Rowes Cove spoke to regarding a noise complaint.
Mini beats conducted on Prospect and Summer streets at 7:16 a.m. and Jerden's Lane at 7:18 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13
10:20 p.m.: Assistance given to an agency in Acton.
Reports received from Broadway at 6:24 a.m., when a report was taken; Great Hill Lane at 11:14 a.m., when service was rendered; and Stockholm Avenue at 8:06 p.m., when Public Works was notified of the problem.
Alarm activations on Main Street at 1:06 p.m., when the building was checked, and at 5:56 p.m., when the Fire Department was dispatched.
9:58 a.m.: Residents all around town spoken to as part of police wellness checks.
3:34 a.m.: Service given on for an animal call on High Street Court.
Saturday, Nov. 12
9:42 p.m.: An erratic driver was taken from Granite Street at Phillips Avenue to the hospital.
E911 hangups: Callers spoken to on Long Beach at 11:53 a.m., Reillys Lane at 4:20 p.m. and Old Garden Road at 9:04 p.m.
Reports received from Thatcher Road at 3:48 p.m., when a search turned up nothing, and on Main Street at 7L17 p.m., when an officer took a report.
6:39 p.m.: A motorist issued a written warning after a traffic stop at South and Thatcher roads.
3:12 p.m.: Another agency was assisted in transporting an individual by ambulance from Railroad Avenue to a hospital.
10:58 a.m.: An erratic driver was issued a violation after a traffic stop on Broadway at Mt. Pleasant Street.
8:50 a.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to Autumn Lane.
2:43 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Hale Street for reported alarm.
Mini beats conducted on Kitefield Road at 12:28 a.m. and Main Street at 2:38 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
10:25 p.m.: Rescue squad called to Main Street for medical emergency. A person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Traffic stops on Thatcher Road at 2:29 p.m., South Street at 7:29 p.m. and Main Street at 8:40 p.m. One driver was issued a written warning, while the other two were given verbal warnings.
Mini beats conducted on Beach Street at 6:38 p.m. and Main Street at 8:01 p.m.
7:57 p.m.: Public Works notified of problem on Squam Road.
6:05 p.m.: Lift assistance given to person on Squam Hill Court.
4:29 p.m.: A person was spoken to about an alarm reported on Main Street.
9:40 a.m.: Person spoken to on Hodgkins Road.
9:17 a.m.: Residents around town contacted as part of police wellness checks.
8:39 a.m.: Person spoken to on Main Street in regards to an animal call.
7:24 a.m.: Issue in area of Curtis and Pigeon Hill streets investigated.
1:23 a.m.: An erratic operator spoken to on Main Street.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Alarms reported on Main Street at 6:03 and 7:27 p.m. In both instances, the source of the alarm could not be located.
Mini beats conducted on Jerden's Lane at 7:08 and 8:34 a.m. and 1:59 and 5:27 p.m.
3:36 p.m.: Property lost on Smith Street. No action needed.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were seen but refused ambulance services on Seaview Street at 2:54 p.m. and Country Club Road at 3:38 p.m., and were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Main Street at 2:10 p.m. and Smith Street at 4:55 p.m.
4:10 p.m.: Animal call from Penzance Road; the animal could not be located.
Larceny, forgery or fraud reports were taken from a person on Eastern Avenue at 11:11 a.m. and Millbrook Park at 3:33 p.m.
2:34 p.m.: Police took a report on Pleasant Street.
12:47 p.m.: A report from a Railroad Avenue in another community received, and that police department notified.
12:30 p.m.: No action needed for a E-911 hangup call placed on Beach Street.
10:09 a.m.: Wellness checks mad on residents all over town by phone.