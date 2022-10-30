ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:{span style=”font-size: 0.83em;”} {/span}
Saturday, Oct. 22
Medical emergencies when individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Jewett Street at 12:13 p.m., Main Street at 3:32 p.m., and Forest Street at 11:13 p.m.
10:11 p.m.: Person spoken to about suspicious activity on Granite Street.
9:46 p.m.: Complaint about noise on Green Street lodged. An area search turned up nothing.
8:12 p.m.: A motorist was issued a violation for driving erratically on Main Street.
6:38 p.m.: 911 hangup from Johnson Road. No action needed.
Reports about issues received from Curtis Street at 10:18 a.m., when a report was taken, and at 5:29 p.m., when a person was spoken to; and Main Street and Blue Gate Lane at 11:29 a.m., Quarry Road at 12:08 p.m., and Thatcher Road at 5:24 p.m., when no action was required.
Car crashes on Main Street at 4:26 a.m., when ambulance services were refused, and Main Street at 2:39 p.m., when a report was taken.
Animal calls from Marmion Way at 10:21 a.m. and South Street at 5:31 p.m., when animal control was notified, and Main Street at 12:39 p.m., when no action was needed.
4:43 p.m.: Lift assistance given on Haddow Road.
8:35 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents around town.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Friday, Oct. 21
11:47 p.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to King Street.
Mini beats conducted on Jerden’s Lane at 7:15 a.m., Pleasant Street at 7:21 a.m., and Main Street at 9:45 p.m.
Traffic stops made at Summer and Pleasant streets at 8:51 a.m., Thatcher Road at 6:57 and 7:51 p.m., and South Street at 9:09 p.m. All drivers were given verbal warnings.
4:42 p.m.: Animal control notified of problem on Seaview Street.
School services provided on Jerden’s Lane at 8:40 a.m. and 2:09 p.m.
11:18 a.m.: Person given llft assistance on Sandy Bay Terrace.
9 20 a.m.: Person spoken to on Lighthouse Lane, and report taken.
9:10 a.m.: Alarm activation on Thatcher Road required no action.
8:59 a.m.: An erratic driver reported on Landmark Lane could not be located.
8:03 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents throughout town.
5:44 a.m.: Report received of problem on Main Street. Public Works notified.
2:54 a.m.: 911 hangup call from Farm Lane investigated.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Alarms reported on School Street at 12:58 p.m., which was a false alarm, and on Doctor’s Run at 8:25 p.m., when no action required.
Medical emergencies: Individuals taken by ambulance to a hospital Main Street at 9:50 a.m. and from Henderson Court at 4:37 p.m.
4:22 p.m.: Person spoken to about noise complaint on Railroad Avenue.
1:42 p.m.: A Thatcher Road resident was given lift assistance.
Lost or found property reported on Bearksin Neck at 8:25 a.m. and at the Main Street police station at 1:41 p.m., when no action was required.
10 a.m.: Calls made to residents around town as part of police wellness check program.
8:53 a.m.: Driver given a verbal warning during a traffic stop at Summer and Pleasant streets.
Mini beats conducted on Jerden’s Lane at 7:16 and 8:48 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
11:51 p.m.: Person on Clark Avenue spoken to about 911 hangup.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to South Street at 12:40 and 6:47 p.m., when individuals were taken by ambulance to the hospital, and High and Main streets at 3:28 p.m., when the person refused service.
Mini beat walks conducted on High Street at 7:21 a.m., Broadway at 6:30 and 10:16 a.m., Jerden’s Lane at 7:19 and 9:07 a.m., and 1:57 and 3:02 p.m.
Traffic stops made at Pleasant and Marshall streets at 8:50 a.m., Marshall Street at 8:30 a.m., Summer Street at 1:51 p.m. Officers issued 2 verbal warning and 1 written warnings.
4:40 p.m.: Report taken at scene of motor vehicle crash on Main Street at Lattof Lane.
Reports of issues on Main Street at 8:43 a.m. and Whistle Stop Mall at 3:34 p.m., when no action was required, and on Thatcher Road at 12:24 p.m., when a report was taken.
Citizens assisted on King Street at 12:42 p.m., and on Briarstone Road at 3:33 p.m.
2:08 p.m.: Lost or found property reported at the police station.
1:34 p.m.: Individual spoken to on Broadway regarding annoying phone calls
10:38 a.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to Autumn Lane,
9:51 a.m.: Residents all over town spoken to as part of police wellness check program.
7:33 a.m.: Call about animal on Thatcher Road. Public Works notified.