ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s Police and Fire departments:
Thursday, May 12
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Wednesday, May 11
Fire Department requested and dispatched to Squam Road at 7:30 a.m. and Beach Street at 9:13 p.m.
10:03 a.m.: Driver given verbal warning after traffic stop on Mt. Pleasant Street.
9:59 a.m.: Residents spoken to as part of police wellness checks.
7:16 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. Service given.
6:47 a.m: Mini beat conducted on Railroad Avenue.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.