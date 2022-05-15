ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s Police and Fire departments: 

Thursday, May 12

Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.

Wednesday, May 11

Fire Department requested and dispatched to Squam Road at 7:30 a.m. and Beach Street at 9:13 p.m.

10:03 a.m.: Driver given verbal warning after traffic stop on Mt. Pleasant Street.

9:59 a.m.: Residents spoken to as part of police wellness checks. 

7:16 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. Service given.

6:47 a.m: Mini beat conducted on Railroad Avenue.

Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you