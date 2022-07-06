ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s Police and Fire departments:
Wednesday, July 6
5:51 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Caleb’s Lane.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the morning.
Tuesday, July 5
8:42 p.m.: Waning about parking given on Langsford Street during an area check.
6:55 p.m.: A lift assist was given to a Parker Street resident.
6:14 p.m.: A Jewett Street caller was given assistance for an animal issue.
5:35 p.m.: Wires down on Wharf Road. The utility in question was notified.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Curtis Street at 7:47 a.m. and Station Square at 4:37 p.m. Ambulance services were refused on Beach Street at 3:48 p.m..
Hit and run crashes reported on King Street at 9:02 a.m. and Jerden’s Lane at 3:11 p.m. Reports taken in both cases.
2:02 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning for a motor vehicle violation during a traffic stop on Railroad Avenue.
10:56 a.m.: Car crash on Braodway. Report taken.
9:55 a.m.: Wellness check made on Main Street.
9:47 a.m.: Report received from a person on King Street. Assistance given.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the morning.