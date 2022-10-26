ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Traffic stops made on Summer Street at 8:36 a.m., Main Street at 10:47 a.m., South Street at 6:42 p.m., South Street and Ridgewood Road at 7:02 p.m., Broadway at 8:44 p.m., and Main Street at 8:49 p.m. Police issued five verbal warnings and one written warning.
Mini beats conducted on Jerden’s Lane at 7:19 and 7:21 a.m. and 2:11 p.m., High and Marshall streets at 7:24 a.m., Broadway at 4:52 p.m., Bearskin Neck at 5:50 p.m., Dock Square at 5:51 p.m., Beach Street at 6:18 a.m. and Main Street at 9:34 p.m.
6:27 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on High Street. Nothing found during a search of the area.
3:33 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Curtis Street.
Animal control notified of calls from Jewett Street at 11:49 a.m. and South Street at 1:29 p.m.
1:27 p.m.: The person who placed a 911 call from Tarrs Lane West and hung up could not be found.
12:25 p.m.: Person taken to a hospital by ambulance from Bearskin Neck.
12:01 p.m.: Services given in response to a report from Country Club Road.
Wellbeing checks: Residents around town spoken to during police checks at 10:03 a.m., and on Granite Street at 11:27 a.m.
7:49 a.m.: Driver of vehicle disabled on South Street Court assisted.
Monday, Oct. 17
6:36 p.m.: Alarm reported on School Street. Fire Department dispatched.
Citizens assisted on Main Street at 12:15 a.m., Broadway at 6:11 p.m, and Briarstone Road at 6:22 p.m.
Animal control notified of issues on Henderson Court at 7:15 a.m., Main Street at 11:27 a.m. and Granite and Beach streets at 6:04 p.m.
Mini beats conducted on Marshall and Pleasant streets at 7:08 a.m., and on Jerden’s Lane at 7:09 a.m. as part of school services and 2:48 p.m.
Reports received and persons spoken to on Kitefield Road at 8:02 a.m., and Granite Street at 10:24 a.m. and 12:33 p.m.
12:26 p.m.: Person spoken to about 911 hangup.
11:21 a.m.: Person on Curtis Street spoken to about annoying phone calls.
11:12 a.m.: Lift assistance given on Squam Hill Court.
10:01 a.m.: Police wellness check done around town.
9:54 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Summit Avenue investigated.
8:29 a.m.: Lost or found property. reported on Main Street.
8:07 p.m.: Person taken by ambulance to a hospital from Main Street.
2:01 a.m.: Vehicle parked illegally on T Wharf ticketed.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Mini beats conducted on Main Street at 11 a.m. and 6:46 p.m.
7:26 p.m.: A person was spoken to about noise complaint on Main Street.
Medical emergencies: Person was taken to a hospital by ambulance from Calebs Labe at 3:35 a.m. and Sandy Bay Terrace at 7:20 p.m.
6:05 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning during a traffic stop on Thatcher Road and Tregony Bow.
4:24 p.m.: 911 hangup from Main Street in Essex referred to Essex Police.
1:51 p.m.: A search of an area on South Street prompted by a report was not fruitful.
10:45 a.m.: Report of lost property taken at Main Street station.
10:01 a.m.: Police wellness checks made all over town.
6:45 a.m.: Service given after report received.
Saturday, Oct 15
Mini beats conducted on Dock Square at 5:09 p.m., and Main Street at 10:31 p.m.
Medical emergencies: Person taken by ambulance to a hospital from Sandy Bay Terrace at 4:28 p.m., and on Atlantic Avenue in Gloucester ar 9:56 p.m. when no action was needed.
5:12 p.m.: Report received from Smith Street Court and investigated.
11:47 a.m.: Vehicle parked illegally on High Street ticketed.
10:54 a.m.: Public Works notified on reported problem on Main Street.
8:33 a.m.: Report taken regarding car crash on Pooles Lane.
Mini beats conducted on Granite Street and Gott Avenue at 3 a.m.
8:02 a.m.: Police wellness checks made on residents throughout town.
2:14 a.m.: Open door reported at Breakwater Avenue property. Building checked.