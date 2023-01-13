ROCKPORT — Police are known for checking out drivers moving too quickly, and petty and even crimes.
Now it’s the Rockport department’s time to be checked out.
According to Chief John Horvath, the Rockport police force is in the midst of a state re-accreditation assessment.
In February, assessors from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission will take a close look at the Rockport Police Department’s policies and procedures, operations and facilities over three days.
Verification by the MPAC assessment team is part of the process necessary to gain or maintain state accreditation. The voluntary accreditation determines whether police departments have met and maintained the standards established for the discipline.
The MPAC team will conduct the on-site assessment in Rockport from Feb. 13 to 15.
The Rockport Police Department received its state certification on July 30, 2003, and its full state accreditation on June 17, 2005. Since then, Rockport Police have successfully received re-accreditation every three years.
“MPAC accreditation is a great honor and recognition for the department and we look forward to the visit from the assessors next month,” said Horvath. “I am proud of the hard work and commitment to excellence displayed by everyone in the department that has gotten us to this point.”
The Massachusetts Police Accreditation Program consists of 257 mandatory standards and also 125 optional standards. In order to achieve accreditation status, Rockport Police must meet all applicable mandatory standards as well as 55% of the optional standards.
For more information about the accreditation process, those interested are encouraged to contact Rockport Police at 978-546-1212.