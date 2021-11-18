ROCKPORT — Police in this seaside town are warning residents that a batch of marijuana laced with fentanyl may be circulating around New England.
Rockport Police reports rhe Connecticut State Lab discovered a sample of marijuana containing fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, after “numerous people” reported overdosing.
Late Wednesday afternoon, the Rockport and Essex police departments confirmed that no instances of overdoses due to fentanyl-lased marijuana have been reported in their towns. Manchester police noted the last opioid overdose call in their town happened on Sept. 7, but it was not related to fentanyl-laced marijuana.
“With the recent discovery of marijuana laced with fentanyl in state labs it is important to remember the warning signs of an overdose,” Rockport police Chief John Horvath said in a prepared statement. “Residents should remain cautious. People who consume one drug often do not realize they are consuming a more-powerful drug until it is too late.”
Symptoms of an opioid overdose include constricted pupils, falling asleep or loss of consciousness, going limp, slow and shallow breathing, choking or gurgling sounds and pale, blue or cold skin.
Call 911 if you suspect someone is experiencing an overdose. If available, give the person Narcan, an opioid antagonist used to reverse symptoms of a fatal overdose, as soon as possible. Narcan is available over the counter at most pharmacies. Health insurance can be used to offset the cost.
In September, Gloucester Police reported a surge of fentanyl had hit the city’s streets disguised as Xanax, Adderall and oxycodone pills.
