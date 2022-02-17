ROCKPORT — Students in Rockport Public Schools will have the option of going without masks beginning March 9.
The School Committee voted unanimously to wait eight days after Gov. Charlie Baker and DESE will end state-wide mask mandate at a meeting Wednesday night.
RPS Superintendent Rob Liebow recommended the schools go mask-optional on March 9 due to “potential adverse conditions” conditions from the 13-day February break. With the eight-day buffer, RPS health staff will be able to properly review the district’s pool testing results taken on Feb. 28 and March 7.
Although the state-wide mandate will end at the end of the month, school districts in the Commonwealth may choose to follow the recommendation or schedule their own end date. The Manchester Essex Regional School Committee voted Tuesday to follow DESE’s guidelines and go mask-optional on Feb. 28.
Prior to tonight’s meeting, Rockport residents took a survey regarding the potential end to the school’s mask mandate. Over 680 people responded, according to School Committee Chairman Michael Kelley. Eighty percent of those surveyed supported going mask-optional in the near future. Regarding the start date, 51% were in favor of Feb. 28, 36% were in favor of March 9 and 13% were fine with either date.
