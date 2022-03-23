ROCKPORT — The state’s new multi-family zoning requirement for MBTA communities can’t fit within Rockport’s small borders, according to the Planning Board.
As part of an economic development bill passed in January 2021, 175 communities across the Commonwealth will be required to have a multi-family housing zone near a MBTA commuter rail stop.
The state Legislature is finalizing the particulars of the zoning requirement. Public comments are being taken on a draft set of guidelines through March 31.
According to the draft guidelines, Rockport would be required to create a 50-acre zoned district that would allow multi-family housing by right, meaning there will be no requirements for special permits. Said district would need to be located within a half-mile radius of the MBTA station on Railroad Avenue.
Since the state defines “multi-family housing” as areas with 15 housing units per acre, this would allow a minimum of 750 units in the district. There is no requirement as to how much housing a community should have.
Communities that do not meet this requirement are at risk of losing state funding pulled from the Massachusetts Housing Choice Initiative, Local Capital Projects Fund and MassWorks’ infrastructure program.
In a discussion with selectmen last week, Planning Board Chairman Jason Shaw said the state’s uniform zoning requirements cannot work in small communities such as Rockport. There are too many constraints, he said, specifically around the town’s water supply protection and historic areas near the MBTA station.
The town also may not have enough sewer capacity to hook up a new influx of housing. The Department of Public Works plans to finish a study this year on how much sewer capacity is available.
Still, Shaw said more housing options need to come to Rockport. He cited a statistic from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors that the average single-family home price in Rockport jumped from $665,000 in 2020 to $808,500 in 2021. Skyrocketing housing costs have priced out young families, which he argued may be a cause for Rockport Public Schools’ declining enrollment rate.
“People have said they don’t want Rockport to change,” Shaw said. “But things have already changed immensely.”
Shaw told selectmen he’s been speaking with representatives at the State House on the issue.
“My sense from talking to people at the state is that they’re getting the message that the one-size-fits-all (zoning) isn’t going to work,” said Shaw.
He also said he hopes the Transit Oriented Village Overlay District proposed for Station Square will show state leaders that residents are doing what they can to make housing more affordable in Rockport. If approved at Special Town Meeting this spring, the overlay would allow mixed-use housing and commercial buildings, townhomes and multifamily homes in the area in addition to all other previously-established uses.
