It was spring break this week, but students affiliated with Rockport High School's Drama Llamas were at the school prepping for the theater group's May production.
The students were busy building sets for "Lord of the Flies," based on the book of the same name by William Golding. We heard a lot of newspapers were used to make papier-mâché pieces.
"We had a mix of actors and technicians here to work during their break," said English and drama teacher Denise Ferazzi.
The cast was also busy, committing their lines to memory and working on their British accents. Both the novel and the play tell the disturbing tale of a group of British school boys stranded on an island and the tension caused by fear and power.
Performances will be May 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and May 15 at 2 p.m., so save the dates.