The Rockport Council on Aging a free workshop on “Smart Shopping: Strategies for Saving Money” on Tuesday, March 7, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Debra Davidson, a nutrition expert at Senior Care, will lead a guided “armchair tour” of the grocery store navigating a path down the aisle that stretches a dollar without compromising on quality food. She will demonstrate how to read labels and compare unit prices, noting that not all processed foods need to be avoided.
The event is free to the public at the Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. No registration is required. More information is available by contact the Rockport Council on Aging at 978-546-2573.
Garden Club
The Rockport Garden Club is turning 95 this year. As the club approaches its 100th birthday, members’ focus in the past few years has been to incorporate into their private and town gardens those native plants that sustain birds, bees, caterpillars and butterflies and demand less from our water supply. This effort is most visible in the Rockport Public Library garden which the club is currently converting to native plants. It will become part of the butterfly pathway as it matures and other town gardens transition to native pollinators.
Club volunteers maintain public gardens and their trees throughout town and each summer open their private gardens to the public to raise money to support this work.
The club also provides educational programs. For example, this Thursday, March 9, members will present a lecture on gardening from seeds from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the library, 17 School St. The library will offer free seeds following the Zoom lecture. To register for the Zoom link, visit http://bit.ly/3XNyerq. Also, each year the club awards scholarships to Rockport students with interests related to horticulture and the environment.
The club’s current rain barrel project in conjunction with Rockport Public Works and it long-term efforts to eradicate the invasive knotweed plant from public spaces are examples of community involvement and outreach.
The Rockport Garden Club welcomes and encourages new members. Please see the website rockportgardenclub.org for a new member application.