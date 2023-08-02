One of the oldest and largest church fairs on the North Shore, and a true Rockport tradition, is coming up.
The Old Sloop Fair Rummage Sale will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, rain or shine, at the First Congregation Church of Rockport, 12 School St.
The church’s handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall will be overflowing with gently used items, all in good condition and all at reasonable prices. There will be clothing for men, women, children, toddlers, and infants featuring coats, jackets, sweaters, pants, trousers, and jeans. There will be accessories such as belts, scarves, backpacks, handbags, totes, luggage, boots, and shoes. There will be specially selected boutique apparel and accessory items. There will be items for bed, bath, kitchen, and the home, including curtains, linens, sheets, blankets, quilts, sleeping bags, rugs, towels, tablecloths, napkins, placemats, aprons, fabric, yarn, notions, and crafts.
The First Congregational Church was organized in 1755. The sanctuary building was constructed in 1804 as the Sandy Bay meetinghouse. The tall steeple and white façade close to the shoreline resembled a ship’s sail when seen from the sea, inspiring the local fishermen to call it “The Old Sloop.” While at the Rummage Sale, look for the War of 1812 cannon ball lodged in the newly restored steeple and visit the display of artifacts in the church narthex and sanctuary.
Visit oldsloop.org for more information. Email fair@oldsloop.org or call 978-546-6638 with questions.
Poet awarded fellowship
Rockporter Robert Whelan was selected by Lasell University in Newton to attend its Solstice MFA in Creative Writing Program as a summer/fall 2023 fellowship recipient.
Whelan received the Monica Hand Fellowship for Nontraditional Students, a $1,500 grant award toward his first-semester tuition. The fellowship, established by Solstice graduate Ann Breidenbach, supports an incoming student who is 40 or older in memory its namesake poet, playwright, and scholar, who ramped up her writing career after working for the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years.
“To have the support and encouragement of the Monica Hand Fellowship is beyond belief,” said Whelan in a prepared statement about the award from Lasell. “It is a true blessing at this point in my life. I am most grateful for this assistance to join the Solstice community.”
Whelan is a poet, playwright, and essayist, whose poems have been published in several anthologies and journals and translated into multiple languages. Believing poetry is best as spoken word, he frequents open mics in the New England area and internationally. He founded and organizes the annual Rockport Poetry Festival and hosts the monthly Rockport Poetry Open Mic. In September 2022, he received a Silver Medal at the Naousa International Poetry Festival in Naousa, Greece.
Currently, he supports his devotion to poetry as an adjunct professor of philosophy and psychology.
Legion Band concert
The Rockport Legion Band will perform the fourth free concert of its 90th summer concert series at the Back Beach Bandstand, off Beach Street, on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The band’s music director, Bob Rick, will be conductor for the concert, with the theme “Westward Ho!”
Among the songs to performed are “Go West!” arranged by Ralph Ford, “Magnificent Seven” by Elmer Bernstein, and “The Cowboys” by John Williams.
Popcorn will be available. Children are especially welcome.
Folding chairs and blankets are good to bring.
More information is available by visiting rockportlegionband.org.
Rockport Ramblings was compiled by Times staff this week.
