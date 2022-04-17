Rockport police are wearing their support for autism awareness where their hearts are.
Throughout April — Autism Awareness Month — officers will wear special-issue blue badges on their chests meant to raise awareness and show support for autism acceptance and awareness.
The Rockport Police Department also plans to donate at least $200 to the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism this month.
"We are proud to show our support for those in our community and beyond whose lives have been touched by autism, and are committed to fostering a culture of acceptance and inclusion in Rockport," Chief John Horvath said in a prepared statement. "I want to thank all of our members who are participating by raising awareness and pledging their support to a worthy cause."
Short haul
Sea & Cellar, 21 Dock Square, is moving further down Bearskin Neck next month.
The seaside gourmet food and liquor store is expected to reopen at 35B Bearskin Neck on May 4.
"In some ways it's a better location," said owner Lindsay Porter. "It allows us to store more products and the temperature is more consistent. I have problems with heat during the summer in our current place. With all the natural wine we carry, things get little tricky when it gets to 85 degrees."
The new space is just a tad larger — only about 50 square feet more — and Porter said its more sectioned off compared to the current Dock Square location's one large square room.
"We're not changing anything," Porter said of her business, "just the location."
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.