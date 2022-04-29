Lots of news from your Public Works Department.
On Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to noon, the department is hosting free open house and Touch-A-Truck Event at the DPW Facility, 2 DPW Way.
There will be refreshments, music, balloons, and the ability to tour the existing facility as well as see a 3-D animation presentation of the proposed facility.
Voters at the Town Election on May 10 will asked to approve an additional $5 million to cover increased labor and material costs for a new Public Works facility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The project’s initial $12.4 million budget was approved in 2019.
The money will be raised through a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion. Residents should expect to see an initial 55-cent increase property taxes (per $1,000 of assessed value) by 2026 followed by a slight decrease each following year if the question is approved at the polls.
Bring your family and friends and check out the heavy equipment used to maintain the town.
If you haven't purchased new stickers for resident parking, the transfer station and town beaches, you have a month left.
Rockport stickers for the 2022-23 season are now available at rockportma.gov or https://epay.cityhallsystems.com/selection or by calling City Hall Systems at (508) 381-5456. Stickers are NOT available or sold at Town Hall.
A mail-in application for stickers is also available on the town's website, rockportma.gov.
Prices range from $25 for a senior parking sticker to $300 for a non-resident parking sticker.
The 2021-22 stickers expire May 31.
The Town of Rockport requires residents to have a Transfer Station Sticker affixed to the vehicle's windshield to dispose of trash and recyclable materials.
It's a ways off, but registration are required so be aware the town is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on June 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the DPW Facility at 2 DPW Way.
Fees range from $30 for 1 to 3 gallons or pounds to $60 for 11 to 25 pounds or gallons. Payment is by check only; cash is not accepted. Checks should be made out to Town of Rockport.
More information on items that will or will not be accepted may be found at www.rockportma.gov. Registration is now available at https://forms.gle/ZSYuTVKUYyVNTtn28.
And speaking of getting unused stuff out the house, Rockport's police and health departments have set aside Saturday as a Drug Take-Back Day, when you will be able to drop off expired or unused prescription drugs for proper disposal. The service is free, anonymous, and no questions asked.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rockport Police station, 168 Main St.
Accepted will be prescription, over-the-counter and veterinarian medications, medication samples, vitamins, and narcotics.
Not accepted will be needles, liquids, thermometers, intravenous bags, hydrogen peroxides, infected or bloody material or inhalers.
The Rockport Police station also has permanent drug drop-off kiosk in the lobby. You should note that no liquids, needles, sharps or inhalers can be dropped off at the kiosks.
Rockport Ramblings was compiled by Andrea Holbrook this week. If you have a Rockport news tip or an item for Ramblings, please contact reporter Michael Cronin at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.