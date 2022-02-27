The Rockport Rotary Club will produce a 2023 raffle calendar as its fundraiser this year and is seeking great photographs that speak to what is great about the town.
A baker's dozen photos are needed — one for each month and the cover. The photos should be of Rockport and can include images of the waterfront and fishing industry, town events such as parades, historical places, quarries and ocean scenes, etc.
The contest will runs through March 14.
High quality photos — a minimum 3.0 mb — may be sent to photos@rockportrotary.org. Please include your name, mailing address, email and phone number.
A stipend of $50 will be awarded to each successful photographer.
On the agenda
Government & By-Law Committee, 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28, at https://rockportma-gov.zoom.us/j/88331690712. Meeting ID is 883 3169 0712. Review of draft revisions of by-laws and consideration of Town Meeting petition articles.
Green Community Task Force, 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, at https://rockportma-gov.zoom.us/j/85660297013 or dial 929-205-6099. Meeting ID is 856 6029 7013. Support for going net zero energy.
Finance Committee, 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, at https://rockportma-gov.zoom.us/j/82308673217 or dial 929-205-6099. Meeting ID is 823 0867 3217. Report and letter to Town Meeting.
Selectmen, 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, at https://rockportma-gov.zoom.us/j/84774222027 or dial 929-205-6099. Meeting ID is 847 7422 2027. Town Meeting warrant articles, Special Town meeting zoning by-law articles, and fiscal 2023 budgets.
Long Beach Options Committee, 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, at https://rockportma-gov.zoom.us/j/84913132117 or dial 929-205-6099. Meeting ID is 849 1313 2117. Draft of final report.
Rockport School Committee, 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, via Zoom. Meeting ID is 711 108 2697 (click mtg id # to enter) with passcode 245010; or by phone, 1-646-558-8656 (PIN 245010). Review of goals for superintendent and School Committee.
Planning Board, 7 p.m., Thursday, March 3, at https://rockportma-gov.zoom.us/j/84420455399 or dial 929-205-6099. Meeting ID is 844 2045 5399. Special Town Meeting discussion.
Rockport Ramblings was compiled by Andrea Holbrook this week. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, please contact Rockport reporter Michael Cronin 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.