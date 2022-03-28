Rockport Schools Music Department has persevered through the challenges of making music during the pandemic.
While school buildings were closed, students utilized recording software and online practice tools to produce material for online concerts and when the schools returned to hybrid teaching, digital pre-recorded concerts showcased student performance since live concerts were so challenging to plan given public safety concerns around large gatherings, said Nathan Cohen, the schools’ chamber music and orchestra director.
While the schools’ music ensembles performed live through fall and winter 2021, those concerts were not advertised because of capacity limits in performance spaces. Concert times were staggered so that students’ families were able to watch their children perform, but care was taken to create an environment suitable for physical distancing in the audience and music-specific PPE was utilized such as singers’ masks, bell covers, masks with slits for wind players’ mouthpieces, and bags over woodwind instruments.
Digital performances from the pandemic and highlights from the fall/winter 2021 concert season can be found at the Youtube page RockportSchoolsMusic, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-tIGE1ywglQCCCzO2tT_g
As COVID-19 numbers have decreased, the capacity limits in the schools’ performance spaces have been lifted. To give the public ample opportunity for safe distancing, concert times are still being staggered for all concerts featuring large ensembles, but the schools are once again openly inviting audiences to attend student performances.
“The first time we made music live together after being out of school for so long was a profound experience. It continues to be profound. I’m so glad that we’re able to share the students’ hard work with the public again,” Cohen said.
There are numerous opportunities to catch student musicians in action this spring. All concerts this spring are free and do not require proof of vaccination except for the Beantown Swing concert.
Rockport Elementary School Spring Concert, on Monday, March 28, at John Lane Auditorium, 24 Jerden’s Lane: Band, 6:45 to 7:05 p.m.; Orchestra, 7:15 to 7:35 p.m.; and Chorus, 7:45 to 8:05 p.m.
Rockport Middle School Spring Concert on Tuesday, March 29, at John Lane Auditorium: Band, 6:30 to 7 p.m.; Orchestra, 7:10 to 7:40 p.m.; and Chorus, 7:50 to 8:20 p.m.
Rockport High School Spring Concert on Wednesday, March 30, at John Lane Auditorium: Orchestra, 6:30 to 7:05 p.m.; Band, 7:15 to 7:50 p.m.; and Chorus: 8 to 8:35 p.m.
Beantown Swing Orchestra, featuring Rockport High School Jazz I, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St in Rockport. This event requires purchase of tickets, masks, and proof of vaccination or negative PCR test. See Rockport Music’s website for details.
Rockport Middle School Chamber Music at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Shalin Liu Performance Center.
Rockport High School Chamber Music and Madrigal Choir at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Shalin Liu Performance Center.
Rockport High School Senior Showcase, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Shalin Liu Performance Center.
The concerts’ repertoires will span many genres. The High School Symphonic Band will focus on three major works by American wind band composers while the High School Orchestra will present three works by black American composers as well as a tribute to the people of Ukraine. The Chorus will perform Renaissance works as well as music by the Beatles. At Chamber Music concerts, audiences can hear classical as well as pop music arranged by the performers in student-led groups.
“These students have been working extremely hard on their repertoire this semester. There is going to be a lot of energy at these concerts and I would not want to miss it!” said Anthony Prestigiovanni, the schools’ director of bands.
The schools’ Music Department has collaborated closely with Rockport Music throughout the pandemic, maintaining opportunities for students to workshop with professional musicians. This year, Rockport students have worked with the Rasa String Quartet, Windborne Singers, Beantown Swing Orchestra, Alexa Tarantino, and others.
“Rockport Music’s support of our school programs through clinics with world-class musicians has continued to elevate the work the students are doing,” Cohen said. “We are enormously grateful for that.”
The Rockport Schools Music Department has also been busy working toward ensemble competitions and auditions for individual students. The Rockport High School Band, Orchestra and Chorus will compete at the Massachusetts Instrumental and Choral Conductors Association (MICCA) Festival in early April. The Rockport High School Jazz Ensemble I, under Prestigiovanni’s direction, recently earned a bronze medal at the MAJE Festival in Reading. The seventh- and eighth-grade Jazz Band will compete at the middle school version of the same festival. Rockport High Chorus students Brody Baskin, Connor Dench, Eben McCarthy and Renzo Paredes, all 12th-graders each earned spots in this year’s Northeast Senior District Festival Chorus through individual auditions.
The Music Department is also planning a performance tour to Italy during spring 2023. Fifty students are currently registered and actively fundraising for the trip. There are three fundraisers that the community can participate in. The department is selling $50 raffle tickets to win an original painting by Rockport artist Ken Knowles. It is also selling raffle tickets to win a 3-night trip to London or Paris (winner’s choice). Those tickets are $20 each or three for $50 and lastly, students and music staff are welcoming donations from businesses and individuals for a series of auctions and raffles they are planning through next December. Anyone interested in purchasing raffle tickets or donating goods and/or services for auction or raffle are encouraged to contact Nathan Cohen at ncohen@rpk12.org. Raffle tickets will also be available at all school music performances.
Cemetery cleanup
The Department of Public Works will begin spring cleanup in cemeteries beginning April 1. The department asks that all winter baskets, decorations, wreaths and artificial flowers removed by that time.
