Selectmen will meet Tuesday, March 8 to approve this year's Town Meeting warrant.
The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m. Information on how to join online or by phone can be found at rockportma.gov.
One article expected to be on the warrant is a $5 million request to complete the proposed Public Works facility. The money will cover rising material and labor costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was approved in 2019; its budget at the time was $12.4 million.
The Long Beach Options Committee will present its final report to selectmen at Town Meeting as well. The report will highlight the different courses of action the town may take once the Long Beach cottagers' leases are up in 2023. A number of cottage owners have publicly stated they hope the town will sell them the land underneath their homes. However, some in town believe the cottages will be unlivable in the near future due to rising sea levels.
Town Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, April 2. Deadline to register to vote at the meeting is Friday, March 11, at 8 p.m.
Voter registration hours at the town clerk's office at Town Hall, 34 Broadway, are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The office will be also be open Friday for registration only from 1 to 8 p.m.
On the agenda
This is a partial list of municipal meetings next week. More information and Zoom links may be found by visiting rockportma.gov.
Firehouse Designer Selection Committee, virtual meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, March 7. Updates on conditions assessment, conceptual design, and next steps with state historical commition.
Granite Pier Committee, 5 p.m. Monday, March 7, community room at the police station, 168 Main St. Discussion of damage to the pier, and with Thacher Island Island Association representative its use of a portable gas trailer as well as signage and parking.
Ad Hoc Water Committee (AHWC), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, via Zoom. Stormwater bylaw revisions and presentation on town's net zero resolution.
Selectmen, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, via Zoom. Approval of annual Town Meeting warrant, ratification of addendum to town administrator's employment contract, and selection of date for Special Town Meeting for zoning bylaw changes.
DPW Facility Building Committee, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, via Zoom. Discussion of why committee is seeking an additional $5 million for new Public Works facility, why it cannot be built with the money already allocated, and what was down to avoid making the request.
