The Rockport Council on Aging is observing National Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 31, by offering free fitness classes all day to everyone in the Cape Ann community age 60 and older.
The free classes are intro to line dancing with Tina LaFlam from 9 to 10 a.m.; hearing screening with Beauport Hearing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; yoga from 10:45 to 11 45 a.m. with Susan Himmi; fitness sampler with Elizabeth Reed from 1 to 2 p.m.; and the day wraps with a special restorative yoga session with Ann St. Pierre from 6 to 7:30 p.m., a practice readily accessible to all fitness levels.
Community members should bring their own yoga mats and a blankets for yoga.
Normally classes are $4 to $5. Non-residents of Rockport are welcome to take advantage of the programs, classes and activities at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway in Rockport.
In other Council on Aging news, registration is now open for Rockport to enter the "Walk Massachusetts Challenge."
There are six challenges for different fitness levels, running through Oct. 31. As walkers complete each, they are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each Rockporter who completes a challenge, the town Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for fitness programing.
To register, visit walkmachallenge.com. For those who want to walk but don’t have access to a computer, the Council on Aging can help. Eligible for Massachusetts residents 18 years old and up.
Town Dems to caucus
The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will meet this Saturday to caucus.
This meeting is a chance for town Democrats to have input about the State Democratic Convention to be held in September, which will determine the topics that the Massachusetts Democratic Party should prioritize.
The caucus meeting will be a hybrid event on Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m. at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., and via Zoom, https://bit.ly/3BR0XD0. Meeting ID is 848 1457 8671, and passcode is 563120.
Car wash
The Rockport High School Class of 2025 on Saturday, June 2, is hosting a fundraising car wash at Advance Auto Parts, 146 Eastern Ave. in Gloucester from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The car wash is free but donations will be accepted. All proceeds will help with the Class of 2025’s junior and senior year expenses such as prom and graduation.
Rockport Ramblings was compiled by Andrea Holbrook this week. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, please contact her at 978-675-2713, or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.