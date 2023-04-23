Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.