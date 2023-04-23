Things are gearing up politically as the May 9 election approaches.
On Tuesday, April 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the League of Women Voters of Cape Ann (LWVCA) is sponsoring a live, public debate between the four candidates for two selectman seats in the Brenner Room at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
The candidates — Frank Favaloro, Jack Porter and incumbents Paul Murphy and Ross Brackett — will answer questions on key issues posed by the moderator, LWVCA President Hannah Kimberley of Gloucester.
The debate is open to the public but will also be taped by 1623 Studios, aired several times before the election, and made be accessible on YouTube. You can find the link and TV schedule at LWVcapeann.org.
Then on Saturday, April 29, the Rockport Republican Town Committee (RRTC) invites the public to an open candidate forum and coffee social in the conference room of the Rockport police station, 168 Main St. Candidates in the three contested elections — selectman, moderator and Housing Authority — are invited to attend.
The coffee social will start at 8:45 a.m. with the RRTC meeting, and the forum will start at 9:30 a.m.
Murphy, Porter, and Brackett have confirmed they will speak, according to committeeman Jonathan Ring. Peter Norman Souza Jr. and Ring are running for a seat on the Housing Authority to be vacated by outgoing member John Knowlton.
Questions about the forum may be directed to at j_ring@hotmail.com or 781-632-1579.
More information about the RRTC may be found at facebook.com/RockportGOP/
Garden club offers scholarships
The Rockport Garden Club is now accepting applications for its Post High School Scholarships. This scholarship is awarded to any Rockport resident or a relative of a Rockport resident who has successfully completed at least one year in an accredited institution beyond high school, and is pursuing studies in horticulture, ecology, environmental studies, conservation or a related field. The club's board of directors votes on who will receive a scholarship and the amount of the scholarship at the end of June.
Applicants should submit a letter of interest detailing their career plans, a summary of school and/or community activities during the previous year, a summary of volunteer and/or employment since finishing high school and a copy of final grades for the school year just completed. Applications should be received by Cynthia G. Johnson, Rockport Garden Club, PO Box 712, Rockport, MA 01966, no later than June 20. The recipient(s) will be presented with the scholarship at the Rockport Garden Club’s August picnic meeting.
In other Rockport Garden Club, on April 15, more than 100 Rockport residents picked up 150 rain barrels through a program sponsored by the Rockport Department of Public Works and the club, club secretary Christine Southard said. The rain barrel offering took advantage of a community program set up by The Great American Rain Barrel Company.
"The Rockport Garden Club and the Rockport DPW have similar goals with regards to water conservation. Storm water runoff is a major issue for coastal communities and the DPW takes storm water pollution very seriously," said Southard. "Conservation is also one of the Rockport Garden Club’s missions and limiting municipal water use in gardens with rain barrels is a great solution."
The club wants to give a special thank you to Lisa Simms for making her vision a reality.
Rockporter wins scholarship
Maritime Gloucester's Schooner Festival Planning Committee has presented its 2022 Russ Smith Scholarship for Youth Maritime Endeavors to Rockport resident Daniel O'Leary, a freshman at Maine Maritime Academy.
The Gloucester Schooner Festival Committee has been committed to institutionalizing the educational component of the festival since 2012. This effort includes providing opportunities for the younger generation of Cape Ann through annual scholarships presented as part of the Gloucester Schooner Festival program at Maritime Gloucester.
The scholarships are made possible by a seed grant from the Gerondelis Foundation, in honor of Barbara "Sis" Smith, donated by longtime Festival Committee member Ralph "Russ" Smith. The scholarships provide financial support to local youth seeking maritime skills and on-the-water experiences.
After Russ Smith's passing in 2021, the Schooner Festival Committee named the Youth Scholarship. in his honor.
Rockport Ramblings was compiled by Andrea Holbrook this week. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, please contact reporter Stephen Hagan at 978-675-2708, or shagan@gloucestertimes.com.