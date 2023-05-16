The second annual Wellfest moves to Rockport's Harvey Park this year.
Join the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce's Health & Wellness Committee for the WellFest: A Greater Cape Ann Community Wellness Fair this Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the park at the corner of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street. This event showcases the Cape Ann region's broad range of health and wellness services.
This event will provide something for people of all ages! Food and nutrition, movement, balance and exercise, hearing and vision, health in mind, body and spirit, youth development and lifelong learning, as well as senior readiness.
Vendors are 4GBS, ABC Home Healthcare Professionals Action Inc., Addison Gilbert Hospital, Arbonne Consultant, Backyard Growers, Beauport Hearing Care, Bonneville Design, Cape Ann Animal Aid, Cape Ann Botanicals, Cape Ann Lanes, Cape Ann Transportation Authority (CATA), Cape Ann YMCA, Cometeer, Disability Resource Center, and the Eastern Essex Regional Public Health Coalition.
Also, Essex County OB/GYN Associates, Gloucester Health Department, Manchester Essex Conservation Trust, North Shore Adventures, North Shore 24 Fitness, ONESTOP Harm Reduction Center, Rockport Art Association & Museum, Rockport Council on Aging, Rockport Exchange, SeniorCare Inc., Supportive Living Inc., The Open Door, and Treetop Yoga.
Many vendors are offering tickets to a free raffle.
Garden club hosting plant sale
The Rockport Garden Club is hosting its annual Plant Sale takes place this Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in a new location. This year's sale is at the Department of Public Works parking lot, next to the Rockport Police Department at 168 Main St., which provides ample parking for buyers.
The focus of the sale is on providing a variety of affordably priced healthy plants grown by garden club members. Perennials, annuals, herbs, veggies, shrubs and hanging baskets are all available.
To acknowledge the club's 90th anniversary, the first 100 purchasers will be given a free petunia plant. The petunia was selected as Rockport Garden Club's "flower" because, at the club's first meeting in February 1928, it was said to "grow readily here and because of its beauty, aroma and variety."
Additionally, the Plant Sale features distinctive raffle items including original art by local artists and a granite birdbath donated by Kyle Dutton of Rockport Cut Granite. Proceeds from the sale will help pay various civic projects, several scholarships and for plantings and maintenance of Rockport's 13 town gardens, various civic projects and several scholarships. The town gardens are maintained throughout the season through the volunteering of garden club members.
In other garden club news, the club is now accepting applications for its Post High School Scholarships. This scholarship is awarded to any Rockport resident or a relative of a Rockport resident who has successfully completed at least one year in an accredited institution beyond high school, and is pursuing studies in horticulture, ecology, environmental studies, conservation or a related field. The club’s board of directors votes on who will receive a scholarship and the amount of the scholarship at the end of June.
Applicants should submit a letter of interest detailing their career plans, a summary of school and/or community activities during the previous year, a summary of volunteer and/or employment since finishing high school and a copy of final grades for the school year just completed. Applications should be received by Cynthia G. Johnson, Rockport Garden Club, PO Box 712, Rockport, MA 01966, no later than June 20. The recipient(s) will be presented with the scholarship at the Rockport Garden Club’s August picnic meeting.
More information about the Rockport Garden Club is available at www.rockportgardenclub.org.