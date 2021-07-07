ROCKPORT — An override of tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2 — to benefit the town's schools — was upheld after a recount Wednesday morning.
The new tally sees 1,207 voting in favor, 1,199 voting against and 44 blanks. Originally, only 10 votes separated the measure from passing.
Two tallies were corrected at the recount — one blank and "yes" vote were both changed to "no" votes.
The town accepted another previously uncounted vote, changing the final number of ballots submitted to 2,450. During the June 22 election, volunteer workers at the polls were unable to verify one provisional ballot that voted in favor of the override. The ballot was officially verified and counted during Wednesday's recount.
The Proposition 2 1/2 override will benefit Rockport Public Schools' base funding to the tune of $777,336.
