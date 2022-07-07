Rockport resident advocates for the Earth

ROCKPORT — A 20-year-old town resident will be spending his summer following his passion for improving the environment by interning for nonprofit Ocean River Institute (ORI).
Anand Fedele will conduct outreach work to spread the word about ORI’s different causes, including its main initiative to foster healthier lawn care practices by discouraging artificial fertilizers. He also will contact town and city officials in various North Shore communities to educate people on how to make better decisions for the Earth.
Fedele attends the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and is majoring in sustainable community development and political science.
He shared one of the key messages from the environmental nonprofit:
“Quick-release fertilizers kill beneficial microorganisms in the soil and feed harmful algal blooms that lead to the devastation of ocean ecosystems. Rather than contribute to this environmental degradation, ORI encourages lawn owners to let their lawns grow naturally, which promotes carbon drawdown (carbon removal) and provides a refuge for local wildlife. The state Department of Agricultural Resources recommends one application of 100 percent slow-release fertilizer in the fall or spring — this will feed the lawn for many months, and none is lost to pollution,” according to ORI.
Fedele said he became aware of the importance of environmental stewardship during his high school years.
“As I grew older and more knowledgeable about the many ecological challenges we face as a society, I became confident that I wanted to dedicate my career to addressing these problems,” said Fedele. “Interning at ORI is an excellent opportunity to make good on that mission and get involved with different communities throughout the state.”
ORI President and Executive Rob Moir welcomes the opportunity to work with younger environmentalists on the common goal of improving the environment and educating the public on how to accomplish this.
“It’s so great to see the next generation of environmentalists in action,” said Moir. “Anand is a welcome addition to the team and will be a great help to ORI this summer.”
Launched in 2007, Ocean River Institute provides expertise, services, resources and information unavailable on a localized level to support efforts of environmental organizations. For more information, visit www.oceanriver.org.