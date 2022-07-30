ROCKPORT — Only about 150 people a year sail The Great Loop, a 6,000-mile trek around the East Coast, and Rockport resident Philip Sher is one of them.
Sher completed the route —which takes boaters down the Atlantic shoreline, to the Gulf of Mexico, up the Mississippi River and through the Great Lakes and back to the Atlantic, or the reverse — last month.
The 63-year-old has been boating for the past 30 years and lived in Rockport for the past 20. He made the trip on his 30-foot Grady White Marlin power boat, The Rule of 72.
“I’ve had it for 22 years,” he said. “The name is based on the number of times I had to ask my wife to get it.”
Sher said he started planning for his journey during the doldrums of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I started learning and studying (the loop) and started thinking that I could do it,” he said. “I had to learn the navigational nuances for the different types of water that I was going on — the Mighty (Mississippi) River and the Great Lakes.”
Sher’s first attempt at the loop started last summer. He had to turn around after Hurricane Henri flooded the Erie Canal.
His successful second attempt began in August. Due to his late start, Sher decided to travel the loop clockwise to avoid the Great Lakes off-season that coming fall.
Although Sher embarked on the journey by himself, he was never alone. Nine friends would hop on and off the two-person boat at different points on the journey.
“They’d do a leg for week or two two at a time,” he said. “We slept on the boat every night, ate breakfast on the boat — lunch too. Then we would head to a marina to find place to eat and take a shower.”
There’s a reason why most sailors take the counter-clockwise loop.
“Going up the Mississippi River, we went against flow,” he said. “We had a 7-knot current going at us.”
There was also a couple of navigation hick-ups along the way.
“We almost hit a nuke submarine,” he recalled. “I also took a wrong turn and we accidentally went through a naval gun range.”
Despite the challenges, Sher said he experienced a lot of highlights visiting the nation’s biggest cities to the remote towns that line the Mississippi in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
Sher made it back to Cape Ann on June 25. He spent 62 days of his nearly year-long journey traveling, where he averaged around 125 to 150 miles a day.
Upon returning Sher received a BaccaLOOPerate degree from America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association.
“I’m still recuperating,” Sher said of his first month back home. “The endurance of it — you never knew what was around the corner. You always had to be on your toes.”
One day, Sher hopes to write a book about his travels.
“I had a card and on the back of it it said, ‘When was last time you did something for the first time?’” he said. “I hope that it’ll encourage people to try something new.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.