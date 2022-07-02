ROCKPORT — Rockport Rotary will host its annual Fourth of July reading of the Declaration of Independence at Dock Square on Monday.
All are welcome to listen along at 10 a.m. at the traffic island outside Bearskin Neck. Bob Gillis, former president of Cape Ann Savings Bank, will serve as the town cryer to rally people together. The Rev. Matthew Wigton, pastor of First Baptist Church of Rockport, will deliver the reading.
"There will be people dressed in period costumes while Matt reads the declaration," said Rotary Co-President Janelle Favaloro. "They'll be encouraging audience participation. People can boo and cheer during certain sections."
This is the first time in two years that the Rotary has organized the public reading which was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've been doing it for seven or eight years now," said Co-President Alan Battistelli. "We stopped during COVID. We didn't want to rally people together for any reason then."