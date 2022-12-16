ROCKPORT — The Rockport Fire Department was honored by the Rotary Club of Rockport at a Rotary district event at the Robert C. Wood Memorial Heroes Dinner at Danversport Yacht Club last month.
The department was represented by Chief Kirk Keating, Assistant Chief Mark Wonson, Forest Fire Warden Mike Frontierro and Capt. Frank Favaloro.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr also was in attendance to congratulate the heroes who were honored by clubs in Rotary District 7930.
Additionally, Keating was named a Paul Harris Fellow by Rockport Rotary "in appreciation of tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world." The award named after the Chicago lawyer who founded what is now Rotary International in 1905.
The annual Rotary Foundation event this year was renamed the Robert C. Wood Memorial Heroes Celebration in honor and memory of the late Past District Governor Bob Wood.
