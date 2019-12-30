ROCKPORT — The town’s 23rd annual New Year’s Eve celebration will take over downtown with more than 35 performers and 70 shows across 18 venues.
Festivities begin Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 6 p.m., and shows begin on the hour, every hour, until the midnight ball drop.
This year’s celebration is jam-packed with new entertainment. For example, “GLOW,” the latest dance and interactive installation by MAGMA Productions, will be featured at Rockport Arts Association, 12 Main St., at 6 p.m. Audience participation will be needed during some parts of the performance. Polyphony On The Groove, a group of local young musicians, will perform New Orleans funk, blues, and ska at First Congregation Church, 12 School St. at 8 and 9 p.m. Roy Moore’s Fish Shack Restaurant, 21 Dock Square, will host fiddler and folksinger Emerald Rae at 6 and 7 p.m. But if acoustic rock is more your style, stick around for Gloucester’s own Dan King and The Goddesses (Tony and Samantha Goddess) afterwards at 8 and 9 p.m.
Old favorites will also make a return, including the Cape Ann Big Band (6 and 7 p.m.) and the What Time is It Mr. Fox? cabaret (8 and 9 p.m.) at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 16 Main St. A new year’s countdown and balloon drop will also be held at the Community House, 58 Broadway, starting 8:45 p.m., for the young ones who might not make it to midnight.
“It’s shaping up well,” said Geof Lyon, president of the nonprofit, Rockport New Year’s Eve, Inc. “We’re happy with the acts that we have.”
All performances require a special Rockport NYE admission button. They cost $20 for adults and $10 for ages 17 and under. Free events are also available. To purchase a button or view a complete list of events and their locations, visit www.rockportnye.org.
Parking will no longer be available at the Rockport Public Schools this year. Instead, street-side spots will be available throughout downtown, as well as the lots at Whistlestop Mall and Rockport Inn and Suites. Two free handicapped-accessible CATA trolleys will transport attendees between the parking, the train station, and the performance venues.
“We’re very eager to see how (the new parking situation) goes,” Lyon said.
Volunteers are still needed for the event. Jobs include setting up beforehand and cleaning up after the event, checking admission buttons outside venues, and vending food, souvenirs and buttons to attendees. Those who work two hours will receive a free admission button. To sign up, visit www.rockportnye.org, call 978-309-9744 or email info@rockportnye.org.
