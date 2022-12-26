ROCKPORT — After a two-year hiatus, the Rockport New Year’s Eve celebration is back.
Saturday’s celebration will feature music, dance, poetry readings, magic, juggling and puppetry at various downtown venues. Events on Dec. 31 are slated to begin at 6 p.m. While some events are free, the purchase of a “button” will allow access to all events.
The night will culminate at midnight with a ball drop in Dock Square.
The event, which was preempted by the COVID-19 pandemic, is being welcomed by residents and businesses owners in Rockport. Entertainment venues will be set up at halls, churches and restaurants – all within easy walking distance.
Rockport New Year’s Eve, RNYE, is being billed as a “family-friendly year-end celebration of the arts.”
Cape Ann Transportation Authority trolleys will circulate among the different venues and parking areas during the event at no cost to riders.
Geof Lyon, president of Rockport New Year’s Eve, Inc., said the event has been taking place for the past 25 years. Previous gatherings have seen up to 2,500 people in attendance, he said.
“It was developed to be held in Rockport so people wouldn’t have to be out on the roads on New Year’s Eve,” Lyon said. “We’re very excited to be back in business.”
Lyon said the organization includes a Board of Directors and about five people who focus on planning for the event. In addition, approximately 200 volunteers work the event.
“I think people are excited to see the performances again,” said Lyon. “It’s a small town but a big celebration. We welcome people from all over New England. It keeps the hotels and inns and restaurants busy.”
Night’s events
Children’s activities at the Community House, 58 Broadway, will culminate with an early New Year’s celebration at 8:45 p.m.
Buttons and a printed brochure with a schedule and map will be available at 12 Cape Ann locations. In addition, a smartphone-optimized online schedule has been provided to make it easier to navigate the event.
Information about the night’s events, including directions on buying buttons, can be found at rnye.org.
Many favorite performers are returning for the event, while others will be first-time talent.
Hip-hop dance troupe Trend ‘N Motion will put on its “Animal Kingdom” show for younger attendees, and will perform later in the evening with an act for all ages.
In addition, singer Rhiannon Hurst and guitarist Steve Lacey will perform jazz standards, and John Jerome and his band will perform country, rock and other styles of music.
The reggae group Pier Ave will bring their uplifting and soulful reggae music, and singer-songwriter Kemp Harris and his band will perform blues, jazz and R&B.
Rockport native Jake Pardee of Pier Ave said he is happy to play at the event. His group has been together for about six years.
“It’s nice to see Rockport come together,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to show any friends who might not have been able to attend (the event) over the past few years.”
Pardee said the event is an outstanding example of community spirit.
“I was telling my friends, you’re not going to believe it,” he said. “It’s always impressive to see how much work is put into it. They work on it all year.
For his part, Pardee said the Rockport celebration is unique.
“Rockport is a wonderful community,” he said. “Having grown up there myself, it’s great to be a part of something that involves the community. They’re so special to us.”
RNYE keeps those interested in the New Year’s Eve activities updated via e-mail. Those interested can sign-up for inclusion on the e-mail list via the organization’s website.
“A primary goal of RNYE is to keep this event affordable for everyone,” reads a notice on the RNYE website. “But the revenue generated from button sales does not cover the cost of this event and RNYE relies heavily on sponsors and donations.”
Transportation, planning for the night
All of the Rockport New Year’s Eve venues are located downtown and within easy walking distance for able-bodied attendees. Parking is available at the MBTA train stop and Whistlestop Mall parking area.
Two handicapped accessible CATA trolleys will provide free transportation during the event. The trolleys will service the core loop where most of the venues are located: Five Corners, Broadway, Dock Square and Main Street then back to Five Corners.
The trolleys will stop near the venues and they can also be flagged down along their routes.
Rockport, located on the MBTA commuter rail, provides access to the town. However, since the last train departs Rockport relatively early in the evening, event organizers suggest those attending make alternative plans or plan to stay overnight in a local B&B, inn or hotel.
Buttons for adults age 19 and up cost $20. Buttons for youth ages 13 to 18 cost $10 and those 12 and under are free. Adults who accompany children into the venues must have buttons.
Those interested in contacting event organizers may write to Rockport New Year’s Eve, P.O. Box 790, Rockport, MA 01966 or call 978-309-9743.
They may also send an e-mail to info@rockportnye.org.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.