ROCKPORT — At the time of publication, the School Committee is deliberating on whether to end its mask mandate on Feb. 28.
Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker and DESE announced it will no longer enforce the state's mask mandate at the end of the month. School districts in the Commonwealth may choose to follow the recommendation or schedule their own end date. The Manchester Essex Regional School Committee voted Tuesday to follow DESE's guidelines and go mask-optional on Feb. 28.
RPS Superintendent Rob Liebow recommended the schools go mask-optional on March 9 due to "potential adverse conditions" conditions from the 13-day February break. With the eight-day buffer, RPS health staff will be able to properly review the district's pool testing results taken on Feb. 28 and March 7.
Prior to tonight's meeting, Rockport residents took a survey regarding the potential end to the school's mask mandate. More than 680 people responded, according to School Committee Chairman Michael Kelley. Eighty percent of those surveyed supported going mask-optional in the near future. Regarding the start date, 51% were in favor of Feb. 28, 36% were in favor of March 9 and 13% were fine with either date.