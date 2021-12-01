ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Schools Superintendent Search Committee will begin interviewing the 21 candidates up for the position this month.
The 15-person committee has met each week for the past three weeks in executive session to review each application. According to a schedule available on the Rockport Public Schools’ web page, the committee completed its review at its latest meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The committee will whittle down the number of applicants from 21 to 10 at its next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Then, the first round of interviews will be held via Zoom on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 13 and 14. The final cuts will be made on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Each of these meetings will be held in executive session.
The committee will publicly announce its top picks — between three and five candidates — at the School Committee meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The School Committee will make its choice on Thursday, Jan. 20. If the candidate accepts the role, his or her name will be released to the public on Monday, Jan. 24.
The new superintendent is expected to start at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
Members of the community will be able to ask the candidates questions during a public interview event at the Shalin Liu Performance Center sometime in January before the School Committee takes sits final vote. Details on the event are forthcoming.
