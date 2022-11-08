Rockport seeking Christmas tree for Dock Square

ROCKPORT — In a sort of pre-Black Friday search, Chuck Osmond of Rockport’s Department of Public Works is out “shopping” for the ideal evergreen tree to become the centerpiece of Dock Square as the town prepares for its annual Christmas in Rockport celebration.
“They are inviting any Cape Ann homeowner with a suitable tree — approximately 35 feet in height —to contact the DPW office at 978-546-3525 as soon as possible,” said Peter Webber of the Christmas in Rockport planning committee in an email.
“Representatives of the DPW will select the most appropriate tree from among those offered, then work with the property owner to remove the tree and prepare it for its new home in Dock Square celebrating Christmas in Rockport 2022,” Webber said. “As always, Chuck is continuing his never-ending search for the prefect tree for Dock Square for this year’s holiday season.”
This year’s annual Rockport Tree Lighting ceremony will take place in Dock Square on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. Santa will arrive in Rockport by lobster boat, landing at T-Wharf around 1 p.m. that same day. Between those two events, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Rockport Baptist Church at Harvey Park for photos.
More information about the holiday season’s activities and events in Rockport and throughout Cape Ann may be found by visiting www.rockportusa.com and www.capeannvacations.com.