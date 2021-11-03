ROCKPORT — Selectmen have given plans for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations their stamp of approval.
At selectmen’s meeting Tuesday, Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President Peter Webber, Rockport Community Engagement Coordinator Mechelle Brown and Rockport New Year’s Eve President Geof Lyon presented plans for the holiday season.
Webber said he and Brown are working to bring the majority of Rockport’s traditional Christmas events back this winter.
“It feels great,” Webber said Wednesday. “The calls we’ve been getting about what events are coming this year really shows that people are ready to get out and celebrate.”
On Saturday, Dec. 4, Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by lobster boat at T Wharf. Both will travel over to Rockport Baptist Church for outdoor photos. The annual tree lighting ceremony will be held later that night. Webber said the Rockport Department of Public Works has already chosen a tree, which will be chopped down and put up in Dock Square sometime near Thanksgiving.
The Live Nativity Pageant, a favorite among Cape Ann residents, will make its triumphant return on Saturday, Dec. 18. In the days leading up to the event, the Nativity costumes will be on view at Willoughby’s, 20 Main St.
Last December, the Cape Ann Chamber and Brown came up with an all-new Christmastime schedule of events to keep everyone socially distant during the COVID-19 pandemic. Webber said some of these new events will make a return this holiday season.
“What we learned from last year was to have activities that spread over the whole season, not necessarily a timed, scheduled event,” he explained. “Sammy the Seagull will be back for a scavenger hunt or something similar that we did last year. We’ll have horse-drawn carriage rides downtown on certain weekends. There will be caroling at various times. The music departments at the schools have indicated they’ve liked to encourage the students to be involved in ways that have yet to be determined.”
Rockport shops and restaurants will also be open late on select Fridays in December.
Lyon said New Year’s plans are still up in the air.
“We’re very pleased to have the events approved,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “Part of the purpose of (Tuesday’s) meeting was to see what the town would insist on for COVID protocols. They ended up leaving the protocols up to us.”
Rockport New Year’s Eve will continue to work with the community to address COVID-19 concerns. Lyon said he plans to meet with the Board of Health on recommended procedures.
“We’re still considering what conditions we’ll be working with and we’ll need to survey our performers and volunteers to see where we are,” he explained. “There will hopefully be a decision next week or so on how we want to proceed. We’re very pleased to have the events approved.”
As of now, the Rockport New Year’s Eve committee hopes to schedule various hour-long shows and concerts from 6 p.m. to midnight. These events will be spread across 15 to 18 venues in downtown Rockport. Family-friendly activities are also in the works; Lyon said the committee hopes to get a trackless train attraction for young children.
